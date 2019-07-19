Nigerian carrier, Air Peace, has congratulated the Super Eagles of Nigeria for winning the Bronze Medal at the 2019 Edition of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) competition in Egypt.

“They displayed the Nigerian resilience,” Air Peace Chief Operating Officer, Mrs Oluwatoyin Olajide, said in a statement.

The airline, which transported the team back to Abuja on Friday, commended the players for their determination, noting that they were not demoralised after their semi-final loss to Algeria.

Nigeria defeated Tunisia by a lone goal in the third place match played on July 17.

“We congratulate our national team for doing us proud. The Ahmed Musa-led team flew the flag of our nation proudly both in and out of field.

“They gave out their all. We congratulate them for not letting the loss at the semi-finals affected them in the third place match.”

Olajide said by celebrating the Super Eagles for their feat, the players would be encouraged to achieve greater success in future.

She also commended the Federal Government, the coaching crew and the management of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for leading the team to winning bronze in the tournament.

“We invite Nigerians to appreciate the boys and the good work the Amaju Pinnick- led NFF has been doing.

“We equally commend the Federal Government of Nigeria for giving the team every necessary support toward achieving this glory. We should look forward to the future,” she said.

Olajide said Air Peace was humbled to carry out such a national duty for the country and would always be ready to serve Nigeria anytime it was called upon to do so.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

