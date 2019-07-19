Angry Nigerians on social media are attacking legendary singer and songwriter, Innocent Idibia popularly known as 2face or 2Baba, after endorsing a provoking post criticizing the holy bible.

A Nigerian social critic, Ikhide Ikheloa, popularly known as Pa Ikhide, criticized Africans for still believing in the Bible and the ‘White man’s God.’

The literary critic said the Bible, “is a great work of fiction” and “a tool of oppression created by feuding brothers to oppress women, children, and the vulnerable.”

Taking to his Instagram page, 2face shared a screenshot of the post and then wrote: “Africa Wake up#openyourmind #openyoureyes #ONELOVERELIGION Emancipate yourself from mental slavery.”

Meanwhile, the legendary singer has been receiving serious bashing over his comment.

