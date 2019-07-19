Two men have been arrested by the Anambra State Police Command for the murder of a man identified as Chinedu Okoye.

The men arrested are 28-year-old Dubem Okeke and Ikechukwu Okafor who is 37.

Okeke who was accompanied by Ikechukwu, was reported to have shot 24-year-old Okoye for snatching his 20-year-old girlfriend, Miss Ifeanyichukwu Kamsisichukwu.

In a press release, Spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, SP Haruna Mohammed, disclosed that Okeke and Okafor stormed the home of Miss Kamsisichukwu on Thursday at about 7 am and dragged out Okoye, who obviously passed the night there.

The suspects were said to have dragged out the victim before Okeke allegedly drew a gun and shot at him, leading to his death.

Haruna’s release reads, “On the 18/7/2019 at about 7: am, following intelligence report, Police detectives attached to Ogidi Division arrested one Dubem Okeke aged 28 years and Okechukwu Okafor aged 37 years all males of Ogidi aniuku village in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State.

“Suspects stormed the house of one Ifeanyichukwu Kamsisichukwu f’ aged about 20 years, forced her to open her door and took away her boyfriend; one Chinedu Okoye ‘m’ aged 24years of Umuru village Ogidi and shot him with a gun.

“Scene was visited and the victim who sustained a gunshot injury on the back was rushed to Twinkle hospital Ogidi for medical attention and was certified dead by a medical doctor while receiving treatment.”

The police spokesman said investigation into the matter has commenced, and the exhibits recovered from the suspects include, one single-barrel gun allegedly used in perpetrating the crime.

He said the duo would be charged to court for prosecution upon the conclusion of investigation.

