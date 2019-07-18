The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on Thursday rejected move by the Hope Democratic Party (HPD) to amend some of its petitions against the election of President Muhammdu Buhari in the last presidential election in Nigeria.

A five-man panel of the court in two rulings unanimously rejected the the two documents filed by HDP and its presidential candidate during the election, Ambrose Owuru.

The court dismissed a motion filed by the HPD on July 1, 2019, seeking to include more witnesses and effect some amendments to their witnesses’ statement on oath.

In the second ruling, the court held that the document titled: “notice to contend,” filed by the petitioners was unknown in law.

