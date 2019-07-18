Nigeria’s international singer Wizkid may well have walked free from the accusation of domestic violence by Jada Pollock, his manager and mother of his third child.

Jada had spun a welter of criticism for Wizkid when she went to the global village to accuse the musician of beating her multiple times and leaving her bruised. And then she also said she will no longer work with him.

She wrote on Instagram @_jada.p: “From today, Ayo and I will no longer work together. I have been in an abusive relationship with him for years. Covering up for him time and time again and I am tired.

“Wiz continuously puts his hands on me, leaves me with bruises that I cover up from the world, including my friends and family.

“It often feels like we are at war in the same house. I have done all I can to keep this all together but from today, I let go.

“You can support someone as much as you can but at some point, you have to value yourself. I can’t raise my son in this kind of unhealthy environment,” Pollock said.

Not quite after, the post vanished from Jada’s Instagram account.

Against Twitterati demand that Wizkid make a response, the artiste has kept a splendid silence. He has not posted any stuff on Instagram since last Saturday. And the last time he tweeted was in January.

But is there really anything for him to say when Jada has deleted the post?

For Jada however, we noticed that she earned for herself 6,000 new followers on Wednesday, raising her followership from 94,000 to 100,000, making some conspiracy theorists to believe that the post was a mere publicity stunt.

