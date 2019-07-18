Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has restated its commitment to deliver reliable, efficient, safe and effective intermodal transport system that will enhance mass movement of Lagosians through the expansion of BRT routes and completion of rail and water transportation infrastructure in the state.

Sanwo-Olu stated this on Thursday while delivering his keynote address at the fourth Lagos Traffic Radio Lecture Series held at the Radio Lagos/Eko FM Multi-purpose Hall, Agidingbi-Ikeja with the theme, ‘Lagos Beyond Roads: The Intermodal Transport Option.’

The governor, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, disclosed the state government’s commitment to fund completion of the 27.1km Blue Rail line from Okokomaiko to Marina, adding that the state was already partnering with the Federal Government through the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) on sharing the alignment on the Lagos-Ibadan project which substantially fell on same alignment with the Red Line.

Speaking further, the governor said the state government would open up the space for the participation of local and international investors and stakeholders, in order to actualize the Red Line which is a 31km line from Agbado to Marina and a 6km spur from Oshodi to Muritala Muhammed Airport.

According to the governor, the federal government would build stations at Agbado, Agege and Ebute Meta, while the Lagos State Government will build the Iju, Mushin; Oshodi; Ikeja; Yaba and Oyingbo.

He noted that the current traffic situation in the state indicated that 95% of transportation was done by road and therefore the need to reduce the number of cars on the road and provide alternative options which were rail and waterways transportation that was efficient and safe for Lagosians and those that choose to visit Lagos.

While stating that the water transportation sector would receive lots of attention, Sanwo-olu disclosed that his administration in the last few weeks had had promising discussions with various groups of investors who had expressed their intention to invest in the water transportation sub-sector, which has been under-utilized in terms of harnessing its economic potentials.

The governor revealed that as the state government sustained its current advocacy on the need for compliance with traffic rules and regulations in the state, it would embark on the completion of ongoing critical road infrastructure projects and initiate new ones as the rains subside.

He added that the palliative work being executed by the Lagos State Public Works Corporation which involved covering of potholes was to alleviate the pains being experienced and reduce the man-hour being lost every day in the process of commuting from one point to another.

He restated the determination of government to reduce traffic time along the Ikoyi-Lekki and Victoria Island axis, adding that “traffic study is ongoing on Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge and Lekki-Epe expressway which will assist our decision on electronic payments on the two plazas before the end of the year.”

Earlier in his presentation, the lead speaker, former Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN stated that successive administrations in the state had done a lot on inter-modal transport system but that there was the need for more to be done.

He said that the administration of Alhaji Lateef Jakande under which the Late. Alhaji (Dr.) Muftau Hamzat was the Commissioner for Transportation, the ferry system was functional and Lagos Metroline was conceived.

Fashola stated that traffic in Lagos was a blessing and a burden, stating that”as a cosmopolitan city, traffic was inevitable and a blessing because it brought about employment such as licensing, parking and ticketing.

He therefore called on the state government to, apart from the palliative work/resurfacing presently done on roads, should also focus on rehabilitation of roads in the central spine of Lagos. These are clusters of roads like Lagos-Badagry Expressway, Third Mainland Bridge; Apapa-Oshodi-Oworonshoki Expressways Road, Lekki-Epe Road, Ikorodu-Mile 12- Funsho Williams Road and Agege Motor Road.

Saying “If these roads move, Lagos will move”, the former Minister expressed the view that if roads in these areas are fixed, Lagosians will have a reduction in traffic gridlock.”

In addition, he suggested that the state government need to ensure it increases transport education among citizens in the state as he charged the Lagos traffic radio to come up with educational programmes to educate Lagos road users.

