By Taiwo Okanlawon

Award-winning Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji has featured in British-Nigerian actor, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje’s semi-autobiographical film, “Farming”, alongside star Kate Beckinsale, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Damson Idris.

The multitalented mother of one recently wowed the world with her directorial debut film, “Lionheart” that became the first African film to be acquired by American film streaming platform, Netflix.

The actress who is not slowing down in cementing her name in the sands of time as one of the greatest actresses to come out of Africa, featured in the filming of Farming which took place around locations in London and Nigeria back in 2017.

The Nigerian star will be acting alongside British-Nigerian actor, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje who has starred in successful films like OZ, Game of Thrones and Suicide Squad.

The film he disclosed would chronicle his childhood in the UK after being offered up to be fostered by a white working-class family.

Farming also stars another British actor of Nigerian descent, Damson Idris. Idris who has starred in film roles in Snowfall and Black Mirror plays a fictional character based on Adewale called Enitan. Nnaji on her part plays alongside Adewale playing his Nigerian student parents who farm him off to an abusive foster mother played by Kate Beckinsale known for roles in Underworld and Van Helsing.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw from Black Mirror and A Wrinkle in Time will also play the supporting character of the teacher who helps Enitan find his way to redemption.

The trailer of the film which is set for release in October has now been released and sees the film addressing issues like racism and identity.

Check out the trailer below.

