Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has said his administration will use all resources at its disposal to protect the lives and properties of Nigeria in the midst of growing insecurity.

According to him, “We will not rest in our efforts to secure the country from criminal activities. Those who politicise the isolated instance of insecurity are not patriotic Nigerians.

“This administration will use all resources at its disposal to protect the lives and properties of all Nigerians and not just the lives of prominent Nigerians,” he said.

