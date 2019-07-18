Today, July 18 is Nelson Mandela International Day. The United Nations declared the Nelson Mandela Day in November 2009 as a global call to action for everyone to impact on the planet. In commemoration of the 2019 edition, therefore, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has paid glowing tribute to the world legend.

Also, as part of activities to mark the day, UN General Assembly will on Thursday hold an informal meeting in honor of the former world leader. Mandela was a Nobel Laureate for Peace, anti-apartheid campaigner and first democratically-elected president of South Africa. Mandela, who led South Africa between 1994 and 1999, died on Dec. 5, 2013, after suffering from a prolonged respiratory infection.He was aged 95.

Here are Guterres’ words on the legendary Madiba:

Mandela was an extraordinary global advocate for dignity and equality who anyone in public service should emulate.

He was one of the most iconic and inspirational leaders of our time.”

Nelson Mandela exemplified courage, compassion and commitment to freedom, peace and social justice.

He lived by these principles and was prepared to sacrifice his liberty and even his life for them.

As we work collectively for peace, stability, sustainable development and human rights for all, we would be well served to recall the example set by Mandela.

Our best tribute is found in actions. Every one of us can step up and act for enduring change.

Nelson Mandela’s message to the world is clear and we all have the duty to do so.

On this day of reflection on Nelson Mandela’s life and work, let us embrace his legacy and aspire to emulate his example.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

