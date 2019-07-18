The Senate has confirmed four nominees for appointment as Commissioners on the board of the National Communication Commission (NCC), one of whom was rejected last November by Bukola Saraki led 8th Assembly.

The nominee, Aliyu Abubakar, was dropped then over what the previous Senate called “vague Curriculum Vitae. ”

But on Thursday, he was cleared along with Mr Uba Maska, Executive Commissioner (North West) who was reappointed, Prof Millionaire Abowei, Non-Executive Commissioner (South South) and Abdulazeez Mohammed, Non-Executive Commissioner (North Central). Aliyu Abubakar will be a Non-Executive Commissioner (North East).

President Mohammadu Buhari on July 10, sent a letter to the Senate, requesting for confirmation of the nominees.

As part of the confirmation process on Thursday, the Senate Leader, Sen. Abubakar Yahaya, moved the motion for the constitution of the Senate into committee of a whole.

The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, subsequently put the report of the ad-hoc committee on the confirmation headed by Sen. Teslim Folarin (APC Oyo) to voice vote.

All the four nominees were expressly cleared for their appointments and were congratulated by Lawan.

