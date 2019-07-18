Nigeria will battle neighbours Benin Republic, Sierra Leone and Lesotho to qualify for the 2021 Total African Cup of Nations tournament holding in Cameroon.

Nigeria emerged in Group L in the draw that took place in Cairo today, watched by CAF ambassadors Kanu Nwankwo and Samuel Eto’o.

Hosts Cameroon are in Group F and they will also fight Cape Verde, Mozambique and Rwanda. Finalists in 2019 Senegal are in Group I, along with Congo, Guinea Bissau and Eswatini, while Algeria, another finalists are in Group H along with Zambia, Zimbabwe and Botswana.

However eight teams will have to play in the preliminaries to join the 12 groups. The fixtures for them were also unveiled today. The countries are: Liberia v Chad, South Sudav v Seycheles, Mauritius v Sao Tome and Djibouti v Gambia.

Here is the full picture of all the groups:

