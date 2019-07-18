Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and his wife, Dolapo have attended their son’s graduation in the United Kingdom.

The Osibanjos took a photo with their son, Fiyinfoluwa during his graduation in the UK.

Also, Dolapo posted a photo of her son’s graduation on her Twitter handle and said “Our son’s graduation. All glory to God!”

Fiyinfoluwa is a fast-rising photographer whose photography has been influenced and inspired by Lolu Osinbajo, Temi Adebayo and TY Bello.

Fiyinfoluwa is Osinbajo’s only son.

