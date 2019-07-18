Osinbajo an wife with their son during the graduation in UK

Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and his wife, Dolapo have attended their son’s graduation in the United Kingdom.

The Osibanjos took a photo with their son, Fiyinfoluwa during his graduation in the UK.

Also, Dolapo posted a photo of her son’s graduation on her Twitter handle and said “Our son’s graduation. All glory to God!”

Fiyinfoluwa is a fast-rising photographer whose photography has been influenced and inspired by Lolu Osinbajo, Temi Adebayo and TY Bello.

Fiyinfoluwa is Osinbajo’s only son.

 

 