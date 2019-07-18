The wife of the Zamfara state governor, Hajiya Aisha Bello-Matawalle, has called on stakeholders to support in sponsoring the education of orphans and the less privileged children in the state.

Mrs Matawalle made the call at the graduation of the 48 students of Ummu Salma Orphans and less priviledged Nursery and Primary School in Damba, Gusau, on Thursday.

She noted that orphans and the less priviledged children are among the voiceless and vulnerable groups in the society.

She said that they needed to be given quality education to ensure they have good future.

According to her, there are several brilliant and intelligent children among the orphans.

She said that most of them were school dropouts while others abandoned their studies due to lack of moral and financial supports.

“You know, supporting orphans’ education is not limited to government alone; all stakeholders have roles to play in this regard.

“This is a serious issue for concern considering the increase in the number of orphans in the state as a result of banditry.

“That is why the state government led by Gov. Bello Matawallen-Maradun is giving priority to issues concerning orphans, widows and other victims of the incident”, she said.

She commended the management and those that had donated to it.

She also announced a donation of N100,000 to the school and promised to extend the school’s message to the governor.

Also, the District Head of Damba, Alhaji Umar Faruk, thanked the governor’s wife for her concerns for the orphans.

The monarch also conferred on her the traditional title of “Mother of Orphans”.

Earlier, the school’s headmaster, Malam Umar Isah, expressed the appreciation of the school to the governor’s wife for her kind gesture.

Isah said that the school was established in 2003 for orphans and the less privileged children.

“We provide free education to orphans and we run this scheme with donations from individuals.

“From 2003 to date, the school has produced 560 students and majority of them are currently in various tertiary institutions.

“With the increase in the population of orphans and the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in this state, the school has to enroll more children.

“But, we do not have enough space and manpower to accommodate them.

“We are appealing for support from governments at all levels and well meaning individuals to expand this school so that we can admit more children”, the headmaster said.

