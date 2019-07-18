Three men have been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly killing an aged couple, James Olaosebikan, 72, and his wife, Esther, 68, at their Sagamu home on June 30th.

According to the spokesperson of the command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who paraded the suspects, Ibrahim Uthman, Aba Abdulkareem and Abdulhamid Ibrahim, said the men had gone into the house to rob.

However, the couple recognized them and in order to cover up their crime, the suspects hacked the aged couple to death, and the incident was immediately reported to the police by the couple’s son, Joseph Olaosebikan.

“Upon the report, the Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, ordered the DPO of Sagamu Division, SP Okiki Agunbiade, to fish out the killers within the shortest possible time. The DPO and his men embarked on technical and forensic investigation of the case and their efforts yielded a positive result with the arrest of three members of the gang.

They confessed being members of a robbery gang and that one of their colleagues, now at large, invited them for the purpose of robbing an old couple and a nearby shop. But on getting to the house, they discovered that the couple recognised one of them, hence they killed them,” Oyeyemi said.

The police spokesperson added that the state Commissioner of Police, CP Bashir Makama, has ordered the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) to take over the case for proper investigation.

