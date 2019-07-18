Men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested three suspects in connection with the gruesome murder of a couple in Sagamu area of the State.

The police public relations officer, DSP, Abimbola Oyeyemi, has released a statement saying, the couple, James Olaosebikan, 72 and Esther Olaosebikan, 68 were gruesomely murdered by unidentified assailants on the 30th of June 2019 in their home at K.M 54 Lagos-Ibadan expressway Sagamu.

“The assailants according to their son one Joseph Olaosebikan who reported at Sagamu police station that the assailants accessed the house through the ceiling and macheted his parents to death,” he said

” Upon the report, the Commissioner of Police Bashir Makama gave a matching order to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Sagamu Division, Superintendent of Police Okiki Agunbiade to fish out the killers within the shortest possible time.”

“In compliance with the CP’s directive, the DPO and his men embarked on technical and forensic investigation of the case and their efforts yielded a positive result on 12 of July 2019 when three members of the gang namely Ibrahim Uthman, Aba Abdulkareem and Abdulhamid Ibrahim were apprehended.”

“On interrogation, they confessed to being a robbery gang and that one of their members who is now at large invited them for the purpose of robbing the deceased as well as a nearby shop. But on getting to the house, they discovered that the couple recognised one of them, hence they hatcheted them to death”, the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of police Bashir Makama has ordered the homicide section of the State Criminal investigation and intelligence department to take over the case for proper investigation, adding that the fleeing member of the gang must be brought to book within the shortest possible time.

