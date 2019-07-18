The Executive members of Association of Organising Secretaries (AOS) in Edo has commended Gov. Godwin Obaseki for upgrading the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium to international standard.

The association’s Chairman, Efe Amenze, gave the commendation on Thursday in Benin when she led the members on a courtesy visit to the Deputy Governor of Edo, Philip Shaibu.

“This association wants to thank Obaseki for renovating and reconstructing the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium to an international standard.

“We also want to use this medium to thank you for winning the hosting right for the 2020 National Sports Festival, tagged ‘Edo 2020′.

“We pledge our support and thank you for all your efforts in promoting sports in the state,” she said.

Responding, Shaibu said that the role of the association was very key to the state hosting and winning the competition.

“Lets see how we can put all efforts together in achieving this success, government is committed to making sports a priority.”

