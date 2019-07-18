The kidnappers of the mother of former Super Eagles striker and coach, Beauty Siasia have established contact with Samson Siasia and demanded for N70 million to before they could release the woman.

Reports had it that Sisia had spoken with his mother and two others abducted from their homes in Odoni community in Sagbama Local Government Area Bayelsa State by gunmen.

It was gathered that one of the gunmen reportedly called Siasia with a foreign number, and asked for asked for N70m for the release of his 76-year-old mother.

Siasia’s mother was first abducted in November 2015 and was released 12 days after a ransom was paid.

The 76-year-old woman was kidnapped again two days ago by unidentified armed men from her home in Odoni, Sagbama Local Council of Bayelsa State.

Mr. Dennis, the younger brother to Samson Siasia, who confirmed the abduction of their 76-year-old mother, said the kidnappers whisked away their aged mother without taking along her Blood Pressure (BP) drugs and mobile phone.

