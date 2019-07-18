Kaduna State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board on Thursday, said it had transported no fewer than 1,636 intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for this year hajj.

The board’s Public Relations Officer, Yunusa Abdullahi, made the disclosure to journalists in Kaduna.

Abdullahi said that the third flight with 549 intending pilgrims from Soba and Zaria Local Government sreas left Kaduna International Airport at 5:05a.m .

“So far, 1,049 males and 587 females were transported by the Med view airline.

” All the intending pilgrims were directly flown to Prince Bin Abdul’aziz International airport, Madinah.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that total of 3,600 intending pilgrims from Kaduna state are expected to perform the pilgrimage from the state this year.

Meanwhile, 3,801 pilgrims from Katsina and Lagos, already in Madinah, have commenced movement to Makkah in continuation of the Hajj rites.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

