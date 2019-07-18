Michael Jackson’s “Remember the Time” short film was the second short film from the Dangerous album. The Video featured Eddie Murphy, Iman and Magic Johnson.

Directed by John Singleton

Lyrics

Do you remember

When we fell in love

We were so young and innocent then

Do you remember

How it all began

It just seemed like heaven so why did it end?

Do you remember

Back in the fall

We’d be together all day long

Do you remember

Us holding hands

In each other’s eyes we’d stare

(Tell me)

Do you remember the time

When we fell in love

Do you remember the time

When we first met girl

Do you remember the time

When we fell in love

Do you remember the time

Do you remember

How we used to talk

(Ya know)

We’d stay on the phone at night till dawn

Do you remember

All the things we said like

I love you so I’ll never let you go

Do you remember

Back in the Spring

Every morning birds would sing

Do you remember

Those special times

They’ll just go on and on

In the back of my mind

Do you remember the time

When we fell in love

Do you remember the time

When we first met girl

Do you remember the time

When we fell in love

Do you remember the time

Those sweet memories

Will always be dear to me

And girl no matter what was said

I will never forget what we had

Now baby!

Do you remember the time

When we fell in love

Do you remember the time

When we first met

Do you remember the time

When we fell in love

Do you remember the time

Do you remember the time

When we fell in love

Do you remember the time

When we first met

Do you remember the time

When we fell in love

Do you remember the time

Remember the times

Ooh

Remember the times

Do you remember girl

Remember the times

On the phone you and me

Remember the times

Till dawn, two or three

What about us girl

Remember the times

Do you, do you, do you, do you, do you

Remember the times

In the park, on the beach

Remember the times

You and me in Spain

Remember the times

What about, what about

Remember the times

Ooh, in the park

Remember the times

After dark

Do you, do you, do you

Remember the times

Do you, do you, do you, do you

Remember the times

Yeah yeah

Source: LyricFind

Songwriters: Bernard Belle / Michael Joe Jackson / Teddy Riley

Remember The Time lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Warner/Chappell Music, Inc, Universal Music Publishing Group, BMG Rights Management

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

