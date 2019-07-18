Michael Jackson’s “Remember the Time” short film was the second short film from the Dangerous album. The Video featured Eddie Murphy, Iman and Magic Johnson.
Directed by John Singleton
Lyrics
Do you remember
When we fell in love
We were so young and innocent then
Do you remember
How it all began
It just seemed like heaven so why did it end?
Do you remember
Back in the fall
We’d be together all day long
Do you remember
Us holding hands
In each other’s eyes we’d stare
(Tell me)
Do you remember the time
When we fell in love
Do you remember the time
When we first met girl
Do you remember the time
When we fell in love
Do you remember the time
Do you remember
How we used to talk
(Ya know)
We’d stay on the phone at night till dawn
Do you remember
All the things we said like
I love you so I’ll never let you go
Do you remember
Back in the Spring
Every morning birds would sing
Do you remember
Those special times
They’ll just go on and on
In the back of my mind
Do you remember the time
When we fell in love
Do you remember the time
When we first met girl
Do you remember the time
When we fell in love
Do you remember the time
Those sweet memories
Will always be dear to me
And girl no matter what was said
I will never forget what we had
Now baby!
Do you remember the time
When we fell in love
Do you remember the time
When we first met
Do you remember the time
When we fell in love
Do you remember the time
Do you remember the time
When we fell in love
Do you remember the time
When we first met
Do you remember the time
When we fell in love
Do you remember the time
Remember the times
Ooh
Remember the times
Do you remember girl
Remember the times
On the phone you and me
Remember the times
Till dawn, two or three
What about us girl
Remember the times
Do you, do you, do you, do you, do you
Remember the times
In the park, on the beach
Remember the times
You and me in Spain
Remember the times
What about, what about
Remember the times
Ooh, in the park
Remember the times
After dark
Do you, do you, do you
Remember the times
Do you, do you, do you, do you
Remember the times
Yeah yeah
Source: LyricFind
Songwriters: Bernard Belle / Michael Joe Jackson / Teddy Riley
Remember The Time lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Warner/Chappell Music, Inc, Universal Music Publishing Group, BMG Rights Management
