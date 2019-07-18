Tupac Amaru Shakur, born Lesane Parish Crooks, June 16, 1971, also known by his stage names 2Pac and Makaveli, was an American rapper and actor. He passed away on September 13, 1996.
Tupac’s personal life was full of struggle and controversies, but the messages delivered through some of his songs were positive.
‘Keep Ya Head Up’ is possibly the most sensitive and woman-loving track you can listen to, as Tupac sings about respect for women and preach against abusing them, warning men against consequences of not being truthful to women.
It is also a motivational song that tells women to get back on their feet; ‘But please don’t cry, dry your eyes, never let up, Forgive but don’t forget, girl, keep your head up’.
Tupac advises men to take responsibility for women and their children, or the new generation would inherit the same culture and produce hateful adults who may continue the cycle of single parenting and further struggles that black families are experiencing. “And if we don’t, we’ll have a race of babies / That will hate the ladies, that make the babies.”
‘Keep Ya Head Up’ also advises the youth to keep reaching out for greatness even when it seems like no arrangement is made to make life worth living. We ain’t meant to survive, ’cause it’s a setup and even though you’re fed up huh, ya got to keep your head up.”
He dishes some words to single mothers, by encouraging them to brave up and stand strong as it is definitely not easy to raise kids without a man who is nowhere near the family.
Little somethin’ for my godson Elijah and a little girl named Corinne
Some say the blacker the berry, the sweeter the juice
I say the darker the flesh then the deeper the roots
I give a holler to my sisters on welfare
Tupac cares, if don’t nobody else care
And uh, I know they like to beat ya down a lot
When you come around the block brothas clown a lot
But please don’t cry, dry your eyes, never let up
Forgive but don’t forget, girl keep your head up
And when he tells you you ain’t nuttin’ don’t believe him
And if he can’t learn to love you, you should leave him
‘Cause sista you don’t need him
And I ain’t tryin’ to gas ya up, I just call ’em how I see ’em
You know it makes me unhappy (What’s that)
When brothas make babies, and leave a young mother to be a pappy
And since we all came from a woman
Got our name from a woman and our game from a woman
I wonder why we take from our women
Why we rape our women, do we hate our women?
I think it’s time to kill for our women
Time to heal our women, be real to our women
And if we don’t we’ll have a race of babies
That will hate the ladies, that make the babies
And since a man can’t make one
He has no right to tell a woman when and where to create one
So will the real men get up
I know you’re fed up ladies, but keep your head up
Keep ya head up, ooh, child, things are gonna get easier
Keep ya head up, ooh, child, things’ll get brighter
Keep ya head up, ooh, child, things are gonna get easier
Keep ya head up, ooh, child, things’ll get brighter
Aiyyo, I remember Marvin Gaye, used to sing to me
He had me feelin’ like black was tha thing to be
And suddenly tha ghetto didn’t seem so tough
And though we had it rough, we always had enough
I huffed and puffed about my curfew and broke the rules
Ran with the local crew, and had a smoke or two
And I realize momma really paid the price
She nearly gave her life, to raise me right
And all I had to give her was my pipe dream
Of how I’d rock the mic, and make it to tha bright screen
I’m tryin’ to make a dollar out of fifteen cents
It’s hard to be legit and still pay your rent
And in the end it seems I’m headin’ for tha pen
I try and find my friends, but they’re blowin’ in the wind
Last night my buddy lost his whole family
It’s gonna take the man in me to conquer this insanity
It seems tha rain’ll never let up
I try to keep my head up, and still keep from gettin’ wet up
You know it’s funny when it rains it pours
They got money for wars, but can’t feed the poor
Said it ain’t no hope for the youth and the truth is
It ain’t no hope for tha future
And then they wonder why we crazy
I blame my mother, for turning my brother into a crack baby
We ain’t meant to survive, ’cause it’s a setup
And even though you’re fed up
Huh, ya got to keep your head up
Keep ya head up, ooh, child, things are gonna get easier
Keep ya head up, ooh, child, things’ll get brighter
Keep ya head up, ooh, child, things are gonna get easier
Keep ya head up, ooh, child, things’ll get brighter
And uh
To all the ladies havin’ babies on their own
I know it’s kinda rough and you’re feelin’ all alone
Daddy’s long gone and he left you by ya lonesome
Thank the Lord for my kids, even if nobody else want ’em
‘Cause I think we can make it, in fact, I’m sure
And if you fall, stand tall and comeback for more
‘Cause ain’t nothin’ worse than when your son
Wants to kno’ why his daddy don’t love him no mo’
You can’t complain you was dealt this
Hell of a hand without a man, feelin’ helpless
Because there’s too many things for you to deal with
Dying inside, but outside you’re looking fearless
While the tears, is rollin’ down your cheeks
Ya steady hopin’ things don’t all down this week
‘Cause if it did, you couldn’t take it, and don’t blame me
I was given this world I didn’t make it
And now my son’s gettin’ older and older and cold
From havin’ the world on his shoulders
While the rich kids is drivin’ Benz
I’m still tryin’ to hold on to my survivin’ friends
And it’s crazy, it seems it’ll never let up, but
Please, you got to keep your head up
Songwriters: Tupac Amaru Shakur / Roger Troutman / Stan Vincent / Daryl L. Anderson
Keep Ya Head Up lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Universal Music Publishing Group, A Side Music LLC D/B/A Modern Works Music Publishing
