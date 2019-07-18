Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has appointed Shizzer Bada as the new Accountant General of the state.

Also appointed were Dr Zaid Abubakar, as Executive Chairman of the State Internal Revenue Service and Altine Jibrin, as Director-General of the state Geographic Information Service.

A government statement issued in Kaduna on Thursday said the new appointees including Special Advisers to the Governor, would be sworn in on Friday.

Abubakar was a Tax Auditor with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

A 1984 graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, the new head of the state revenue service has M.Sc. in Accounting and Finance as well as Ph.D in Accounting.

On her part, Altine Jibrin was a former Director-General of the Abuja Geographic Information Service (AGIS) between 2005 to 2008.

She was Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Physical Infrastructure and has since 2015 worked as Special Adviser to the Kaduna State Government on KADGIS.

She graduated from the University of Maiduguri with a degree in Geography in 1981 and took an M.Sc. in Land Administration from Bayero University in 1989.

She joined the Ministry of the Federal Capital Territory as Chief Land Officer in 1995, after working for the Borno State Government for 13 years.

The new Accountant-General was the General Manager and later acting Executive Secretary of Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA) before her appointment.

She is a Certified Public Accountant and member of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria.

Bada graduated with a degree in Accounting from ABU in 1997 and took an MBA from the same university in 2002.

She comes to her present role from a position as a Deputy Director in the Presidency and had worked with NEMA and Oasis International Centre, UK.

