Ekiti State Chief Judge, Justice Ayodeji Daramola, on Thursday inaugurated a new Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ogotun-Ekiti, in Ekiti South-West Local Government Area.

Daramola described the inauguration as another fulfillment of the policy of Gov. Kayode Fayemi’s administration to bring justice closer to the people of the state.

He noted that the Ogotun Chief Magistrates’ Court located in Ogotun, a border town between Ekiti and Osun, was uniquely placed to curb the activities of cross-border criminals.

Daramola said that with the newly inaugurated court, the number of magistrate courts in the state had increased to 22.

Earlier, the Ologotun of Ogotun-Ekiti, Oba Samuel Oyebade, thanked the chief judge and his entourage.

He said that the inauguration of the court would afford parties desiring justice to seek it in a legitimate way.

The monarch, however, advised that not all disputes should end up in the court; adding that out-of-court settlement should also be encouraged as an alternative way of resolving issues.

