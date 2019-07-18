The Department of State Services (DSS) has drawn attention to the activities of some “unscrupulous elements” cloning the websites of some government agencies and using same to defraud unsuspecting public.

In a statement today, Peter Afunanya, the PRO of the secret agency said the crooks the official identities/paraphernalia of certain Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have been deceptively deployed by these criminals to short change vulnerable persons.

Afunanya said the DSS is working with the affected agencies to identify and apprehend the suspects.

“Notably, the Nigeria Social Investment Trust Fund (NSITF) and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) have so far suffered the tricks of these fraudsters who use decoys to manipulate their victims.

“This, in the case of NSITF, has resulted in loss of varying sums of money by those promised huge returns on Federal Government’s investments and other poverty alleviation initiatives which ended up as fraudulent Ponzi schemes or money doubling ventures.

“On the other hand, some persons have also engaged in the illegal sale of NYSC kits and accoutrements to prospective Corps members. They also advertise the issuance of medical clearance certificates as well as redeployment of corps members to preferred States for primary assignment on medical, security, marital grounds or other reasons”.

Afunnaya enjoined the public and prospective corps members to be wary and note these fraudulent developments.

