The Confederation of African Football (CAF) and FIFA have signed a memorandum of understanding to create what CAF chief Ahmad Ahmad called an unprecedented partnership that would allow the continuation of reforms aimed at modernising CAF.

The MoU was signed in Cairo today at the CAF General Assembly, by Ahmad Ahmad and FIFA chief Gianni Infantino.

The two organisations signed a protocol outlining a road map with the areas and objectives of the CAF-FIFA partnership through which FIFA will provide its expertise to assess the current situation in CAF and help accelerate the ongoing reform process.

This road map will be implemented with the close collaboration of FIFA General Delegate for Africa Fatma Samoura and CAF General Secretary Mouad Hajji, working closely with the CAF administration and a group of experts, selected according to their expertise.

The road map covers three main areas and consists of 11 points.

