The burial rites for Olufunke Olakunrin, daughter of the leader of Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, will begin in Lagos tomorrow.

According to a programme of the funeral arrangements, a commendation and night of tributes will be held in her honour on Friday at Harbour Point Wilmot Road, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria lsland, Lagos by 5 pm.

She will be buried on July 22 in Akure.

The burial ceremony will take place at the Saito David’s Anglican Cathedral Ijomu, Akure, Ondo State by 11 am, while interment follows at the church cemetery.

Olakunrin was killed last Friday by an armed gang along Ore-Sagamu road. Her death by bandits has triggered widespread concerns about the insecurity pervading the country.

