Nigeria’s Super Eagles have been drawn in Group L along with Benin, Sierra Leone and Lesotho in the 2021 African Cup of Nations, AFCON, qualifiers.

The 2021 AFCON tournament will take place in Cameroon, which had earlier failed to host the ongoing tournament in Egypt.

The draw which took place in Egypt on Thursday saw Mali, Guinea and Namibia drawn in Group A, while Burkina Faso, Uganda and Malawi will lock horns in Group B.

Group C has South Africa, Ghana and Sudan, with RD Congo, Gabon and Angola slugging it out in Group D.

Group E has Morocco, Mauritania, Central Africa and Burundi. Group F has Cameroon, Cape Verde, Mozambique and Rwanda.

In Group G, Egypt, Kenya, Togo and Comoros Islands will lock horns in the qualifier while Group H has Algeria, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Botswana.

Below are the full draw

Group A:

Mali 🇲🇱

Guinea 🇬🇳

Namibia 🇳🇦

W1&2

Group B:

Burkina Faso 🇧🇫

Uganda 🇺🇬

Malawi 🇲🇼

W3&4

Group C:

Ghana 🇬🇭

South Africa 🇿🇦

Sudan 🇸🇩

W5&6

Group D:

RD Congo 🇨🇩

Gabon 🇬🇦

Angola 🇦🇴

W7&8

Group E:

Morocco 🇲🇦

Mauritania 🇲🇷

Central Africa 🇨🇫

Burundi 🇧🇮

Group F:

Cameroon 🇨🇲

Cape Verde 🇨🇻

Mozambique 🇲🇿

Rwanda 🇷🇼

Group G:

Egypt 🇪🇬

Kenya 🇰🇪

Togo 🇹🇬

Comoros Islands 🇰🇲

Group H:

Algeria 🇩🇿

Zambia 🇿🇲

Zimbabwe 🇿🇼

Botswana 🇧🇼

Group I:

Senegal 🇸🇳

Congo 🇨🇬

Guinea-Bissau 🇬🇼

Eswatini 🇸🇿

Group J:

Tunisia 🇹🇳

Libya 🇱🇾

Tanzania 🇹🇿

Equatorial Guinea 🇬🇶

Group K:

Côte d’Ivoire 🇨🇮

Niger 🇳🇪

Madagascar 🇲🇬

Ethiopia 🇪🇹

Group L:

Nigeria 🇳🇬

Benin 🇧🇯

Sierra Leone 🇸🇱

Lesotho 🇱🇸

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

