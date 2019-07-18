Jackye has beaten Seyi to scoop the N1.5million prize in the ‘Pepsi Know Da Lyrics challenge’, at the BB Naija House.

All the 17 house mates took part in the contest, with Jackye and Seyi emerging as finalists.

In addition to the money, Jackye also won a VVIP ticket for the Pepsi One Africa Music Fest in Dubai.

BBNaija introduced a new task ‘Pepsi Know Da Lyrics challenge’ for Pepper Dem Gang, in which every housemate will choose from the written lyrics of Pepsi brand Ambassadors, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Tekno, Davido, Burna Boy and Teni and perform.

