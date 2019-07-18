By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Few days after burying his mother, controversial Senator, Dino Melaye is back to full politics to face the battle ahead as he aspires to become Kogi State Governor in November.

Melaye said he is confident of victory as he posted a picture of him sitting with leg cross, with an air of confidence and he wrote: “I’m confident of victory.”

The lawmakers knows full well that there are lots of obstacles to surmount, both in his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the All Progressives Congress, APC.

In the PDP, he must first of all overcome at the party’s primaries, where he will slug it out with over 10 aspirants.

The contestants include Dr Joseph Ameh, Abubakar Suleiman, Grace Adejo; Mr Abubakar Ibrahim, a son of a former governor of the state, Idris Ibrahim; immediate past governor, Capt. Idris Wada and his brother and staff of Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA). Engr. Musa Wada.

Others are Prof. Seidu Ogar, Emma Omebije, Dr. Idris Omede, Hon. Aliyu Aku, Hassan Yakubu, Enape Muhammed Shaibu Tetes, among others.

If Melaye emerged the PDP candidate, he must slug it out with whoever emerged from the APC and other fringe political parties.

