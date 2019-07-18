Talented Nigerian music producer, Cobhams Asuquo has celebrated his wife, Ojuolape Veronica Olukanni who is a year older today with an adorable video of himself singing her a song as he also pens her a birthday message.

In the birthday post on Instagram, the ace producer described his wife of nine years as the prettiest, sweetest, the best and also the one who makes him happy all the time while also promising her a G-Wagon for her birthday.

Asuquo wrote: “Only you can make me do this. You make me happy all the time. The original song says “Mo le fi 1000 fe” but that was in the 70s. It won’t cut it these days. It certainly won’t cut it for this woman @ojuola. Not even the G wagon. Not even 10 of those. Happy birthday to my prettiest, the sweetest, the best! My darling @ojuola. Don’t worry G wagon loading “

Watch the video he shared below:

In December 2018, Asuquo talked about being bullied and revealed that bullying almost made him drop out of school. Asuquowho is visually impaired from birth also revealed that he grew up in a military barracks in Jos, Plateau State and that although his parents didn’t have much, they gave him so much love.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

