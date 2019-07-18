Super Eagles’ midfielder Alex Iwobi has hailed the Super Eagles’ third place finish at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), saying it was a great achievement for a young team.

Iwobi told newsmen during a post match interview that the youngest team of the tournament had achieved something great.

“It’s a great achievement considering the quality of the 24 teams, especially as our team is very young.

“I am sure we are happy with this medal but hopefully we can do better in the next AFCON.

“We thank all the Nigerian fans for their support and we always want to do them proud.

“May they continue to support us as we will always do our best for them,” he said.

On the hardest game of the tournament, Iwobi said that it was difficult to choose, adding, however, that the semifinal game against Algeria stood out among the rest.

“For me, it’s a hard one to say considering the quality even in the group stage against Guinea, Burundi and Madagascar.

“So, it’s a hard one to say, but the toughest one I think was against the team that knocked us out in the semifinals (Algeria).

“I think it was against them because we weren’t able to win,” he said.

