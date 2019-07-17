The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Tuesday disowned the purported visit by some of its members to the Common Wealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) where they indicate support for the embattled Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo.

The pastors, led by the North Central Chairman of CAN, Revd. Israel Akanji, visited COZA church in Abuja and promised Fatoyinbo, who was accused of rape by Busola Dakolo that the Christian body would stand by him.

CAN, in a statement by its National Director of Legal and Public Affairs, Evangelist Kwamkur Samuel Vondip, said the pastors who had visited the church were on their own and that the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria had set up a panel to investigate the rape allegation against Fatoyinbo.

According to the statement, CAN did not approve the purported visit.

“Those who did so did it on their own. We stand by our earlier release on this issue that while we would never support any act of immorality from whatever quarter.

“We can tell you PFN has constituted a panel investigating the matter, and in less than two weeks, the outcome of the investigation will come out.

“We urge all Christian brothers and sisters to know that this is the position of CAN. We would not spare anyone found wanting from facing appropriate disciplinary actions,” the statement said.

