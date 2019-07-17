Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has approved the appointment of His Royal Highness, Emir of Lafia, Sidi M. Bage CON, JSC (rtd) as the Chancellor of the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.

Wike made the appointment in exercise of the powers conferred on him by S. 3 and Schedule 1 of the Rivers State University Law, 2017.

A statement issued by Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media, said the appointment took immediate effect.

