Melaye in tears
Nigerian Senator, Dino Melaye, who displayed luxury in the burial of his mother has shared lots of pictures from the event, some of which he was weeping.
Melaye had an outlandish burial for his mother, with the who and who in society attending the burial, including former Senate President, Bukola Saraki.
Melaye with Sen Ben Obi
Melaye with Prince Akanmode and Mrs Tunde Ogbeha
Melaye with Saraki
Monaliza Chinda honoured Melaye
Pall bearer carry remains of Melaye’s mother for burial
Melaye and comedian, AY
Melaye pouring sand on mother’s grave
Melaye and his brother
Melaye sitting in a chariot
Melaye and others at the funeral service
