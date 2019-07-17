By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has lambasted her ex-friend, Blessing Osom after boasting of enjoying her estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill’s money while she sits back and cry.

The shade post from Blessing Osom which has been serving rounds on social media, came after she was gifted the sum of N3m from Olakunle Churchill as a birthday gift.

Not long after, she was seen in Ghana, having a birthday vacation with celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani and Tonto Dikeh’s arch-enemy said to be the alleged cause of her marital crisis, Rosy Meurer.

In a subtle response to Blessing Osom’s comment, Tonto Dikeh says she doesn’t bother herself over pigs.

The mother of also attached a grateful comment to God for giving her all she needs.

See below,

