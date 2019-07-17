Award-winning singer and songwriter. Simisola “Simi” Ogunleye popularly known as Simi has once again teamed up with her husband Adekunle Gold to record a new single titled ‘By You’.

According to the singer, the single is expected to be available to the public this Friday and marks the first single by the couple since ‘Promise’, a love song that was released shortly after their very private wedding.

This song will also be the first single that Simi will release under her new record label ‘Studio Brat’ since she moved on from X3m Music.

The song is produced by Oscar and already appears to be another love song, but this couple has been known to throw curveballs and surprise us so our fingers are crossed.

Fans can now anticipate the release of this song which both Simi and her hubby have been tight-lipped about. The duo did not reveal any clear information about the content of the song with Simi simply announcing on her IG, “#ByYou Video Out This Friday” and Adekunle also saying, “By You, This Friday!”

Check for updates as we will be ready to tell you all about this song when it drops on Friday.

