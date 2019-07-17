The Senate has confirmed the appointment of Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammed as Chief Justice of Nigeria(CJN).

He was confirmed on Wednesday after screening by Senators, to succeed Justice Walter Onnoghen, who resigned following some false asset declaration.

The Senate, contrary to the earlier promise that they would screen him in the open plenary, retired into an executive session to do so.

President Muhammadu Buhari last week, requested the confirmation of Mohammad as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria, following the recommendation of the National Judicial Council (NJC).

Justice Mohammed was first appointed in January after Buhari suspended Chief Justice Walter Onnoghen, who was accused of false declaration of asset.

