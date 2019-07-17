Over 3,300 drivers have been arrested in Sri Lanka over the past two weeks after police launched a special island wide operation to nab drunk drivers since July 5, a police statement said on Wednesday.

The police said a total of 3,354 drivers were arrested from across the country till Wednesday afternoon, in the special operations which will end on Aug. 5.

Police Spokesperson, SP Ruwan Gunasekara said the drunk drivers would be fined 25,000 Sri Lankan rupees (about 142.94 U.S. dollars) and police officers who arrest the drunk drivers will also be rewarded.

Road accidents claimed over 3,000 lives in Sri Lanka in 2018.

