The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has said former President Olusegun Obasanjo spoke the mind of Nigerians in his open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari on the current security situation in the country.

The controversial cleric made this known on Tuesday when he visited Governor Samuel Ortom in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

Apostle Suleman, who cautioned that Nigeria was sitting on a keg of gunpowder, said urgent steps must be taken to avert the looming crisis in the country.

According to him, all was not well with the country and there was an urgent need to have the challenges tackled headlong.

He said, “In Obasanjo’s letter, I did not see what he wrote there that has not been happening. People must draw a line between politics and reality. He spoke the mind of Nigerians and should not be castigated.

“I learnt some people are calling for his arrest, but before anybody arrests Obasanjo they should first arrest those who threatened the government by issuing a with 30 days ultimatum to the government over the suspension of the Ruga settlement plan.”

Apostle Suleman commended Governor Ortom for choosing to defend his people at the peak of the herdsmen crisis in the state instead of his position or office as was common in the country stressing that such attribute was very rare among the majority of leaders.

“Many leaders would prefer to defend their seats and positions at the expense of their people in such situations, the path Governor Ortom took was capable of costing him his second term election but he never bothered.”

Responding, Governor Ortom commended Apostle Suleman for supporting the state through prayers and his N5million cash donation for the upkeep of Internally Displaced Persons in the state, describing him as a true friend of the state.

Ortom said herders invasion of the state was for the purposes of occupation and not grazing.

“Benue would not accept open grazing, grazing reserves, Ruga or whatever because they are all in conflict with our Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law,” he warned.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

