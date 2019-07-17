The newly appointed Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development in Ondo State, Mr Dotun Owanikin, has asserted that the advantages of the NYSC to national development outweighed any other consideration.

Owanikin stated this on Wednesday at his office in Akure, when the management of the scheme led by its state Coordinator, Mrs Grace Akpabio, paid him a visit.

The commissioner said that the scheme had done much in the areas of education and rural infrastructure.

“Corps members have continued to support and give their best to all the tiers of government in ensuring that standards of education are maintained in line with what is obtainable in other parts of the world.

“There is no community you will go in all the nooks and crannies of this country that you will not see at least two or more corps members giving out their best to impact positively on their host communities.

“NYSC has become a household name and it remains one of the few institutions that are uniting this country.

“Let me use this opportunity to charge the corps members to see the mandatory one year service to our fatherland as a transition period from dependency to independence and not a period to enjoy the much-touted national cake.

“It is unfortunate that majority of the participants see the service year as a period of liberty where that can do as they wish but far from it.

“The period should be used to develop their skills and prepare for the imminent challenges that lie ahead of them,” he said.

Earlier, the State Coordinator, Mrs Akpabio, on behalf of the Director-General and the NYSC Family nationwide congratulated and welcomed on-board the new commissioner.

Akpabio, while wishing the new board chairman a successful tenure, pleaded for enhanced relationship and better understanding of the programmes and activities of the scheme in the state.

She appreciated the immediate past commissioner for his support, assistance and encouragement during his time and promised to intimate the new commissioner on progress and challenges of the scheme.

