The Lagos State Government has issued six days ultimatum to all transport unions and roadside traders on the entire stretch of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway and Oshodi-Abule Egba BRT corridors to vacate immediately or face the consequence.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Dr Taiwo Salaam said this on Wednesday at a news conference alongside an ad-hoc committee from the Ministry of Works, Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Task force and others.

Salaam, who said the clean up and recovery of right of way in the axis would begin on Tuesday, noted that the exercise would be sustained and not a one-off.

“Market men and women, members of road transport unions and other road users are enjoined to desist from needless abuse of the road, right of way as well as road set-backs.

“It is disheartening to say that the state of the two roads mentioned above is that of total lawlessness through the activities of traders who have converted BRT corridors into trading centres.

“Also, is the Illegal activities of oil barons and gangs, especially at Eric Moore who are using the corridor as their base; indiscriminate dumping of refuse on the BRT corridors; traffic bottleneck due to activities of some transport unions domiciled on these corridors and total breakdown of the traffic laws of the state.

“Thus, pursuant to the Executive Order, the public is hereby intimated of the plans of the State Government to clean up roads and recover the Rights of Way in these areas. Of equal importance is the environmental regeneration of the entire stretch of the road which has been taken over by shanties, refuse and vegetal nuisances,” he said.

Salaam said the plan to open the BRT corridors on the already completed segments of the roads would expectedly improve public transportation on the corridors.

He said the plan to upgrade the road would provide a boost for trade and commerce, enhance tourism and generate more jobs for the people.

“Also, social life of the people will improve while traffic induced crimes will reduce to the barest minimum, if not totally eliminated.

“Also, stress provoked health challenges will equally scale down while value of properties along the corridor will attract commensurate value,” he said.

