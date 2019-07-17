Nigerian singer and songwriter. Simisola “Simi” Ogunleye popularly known as Simi has taken a swipe at rapper and singer, Falz The Bad Guy, on Instagram.

Simi who revealed she’d be dropping the video for her hit song ‘By You’ featuring her husband, Adekunle Gold, took a playful dig at Falz, telling him to get married.

The cover for the video showed Simi and Adekunle Gold in the front of a convertible, Falz in his playful mood took to the comment section and asked: “Eez there spaize in the back seat (Is there space in the back seat)?”

Replying to the comment, Simi wrote “No sir. Go and marry“.

Read Chat Below:

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

