The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has announced the appointments of twenty-seven more aides.

In a statement issued by Lanre Lasisi, the speaker’s spokesperson, most of the appointees were former members of the house.

This is comings after the speaker appointed his six media aides.

The appointees include: Special Adviser on Administration, Odofin David Seun; Special Adviser on Political Matters, Olanrewaju Smart; Special Adviser on Special Duties, Badmus Olufunmi; Special Assistant on Legal Matters, Osazee Melody Ogundijie; Special Assistant on Legislative Matters, Raphael Nnana Igbokwe; and Special Assistant on Gender Equality, Fatima Kakuri.

Their appointments take immediate effect.

See the complete list of the new aides.

1. Special Adviser – Administration – Odofin David Seun

2. Special Adviser – Political Matters – Olanrewaju Smart

3. Special Adviser – Special Duties – Badmus Olufunmi

4. Special Assistant – Legal Matters – Osazee Melody Ogundijie

5. Special Assistant – Legislative Matters – Hon. Raphael Nnana Igbokwe

6. Special Assistant – Gender Equality– Fatima Kakuri

7. Special Assistant – IDPs ​ – Hamza Baba Ibrahim

8. Special Assistant – Special Needs /Equal Opportunities – Abdulsalam Idowu Kamaldeen

9. Special Assistant – Employment and Job Creation – Hadiza Abubakar Talba

10. Special Assistant – Budget and Finance – Lukman Oyewole Lawal

11. Special Assistant – Former Members Affairs – Hon Bassey Ewa

12. Special Assistant – Policy and Inter-Parliamentary – Princewill Tabia

13. Special Assistant – Executive Relations – Hon Ibrahim Mohammed Baba

14. Special Assistant – Anti-Corruption – Akin Ogunlola

15. Special Assistant – Niger Delta / Oil & Gas – Hon. Daniel Reyenieju

16. Special Assistant – Research and Public Policy – Dubem Mogalu

17. Special Assistant – Members’ Affairs – Dunkwu Nnamdi Chamberlain

18. Special Assistant – SDGs – Shehu Saleh

19. Special Assistant – Youth Matters – Ibrahim Alli-Balogun

20. Special Assistant – Intergovernmental Affairs – Adaku Apugo

21. Senior Legislative Aide – Adim Akpapunam

22. Special Assistant – Political Matters (North East) – Hon Sadiq Ibrahim

23. Special Assistant – Political Matters (South West) – Hon. Ayodeji Joseph

24. Special Assistant – Political Matters (North West) – Hon. Bashir Baballe

25. Special Assistant – Political Matters (South East) – Hon. Anayo Nnebe

26. Special Assistant – Political Matters (North Central) – Hon. Adamu Chika

27. Special Assistant – Political Matters (South South) – Hon. E. J Agbonayinma

