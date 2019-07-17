Davido joins Wizkid on stage at Wizkid Live In Concert

Fans of Pop singer, Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid are currently bashing his counterpart, David Adeleke also known as Davido for liking a comment that berated Wizkid on a post made by Wizkid’s babymama, Jada Pollock.

Jada who his Wizkid international manager and the mother of his third child accused him of domestic violence, often leaving her with bruises.

Pollock made the allegations a day after fans celebrated Wizkid’s 29th birthday, announcing their split.

In a now-deleted post, she alleged that the singer hit her multiple times during their relationship.

She wrote on Instagram @_jada.p, “From today, Ayo and I will no longer work together. I have been in an abusive relationship with him for years. Covering up for him time and time again and I am tired.

However, Davido rushed to Jada’s page and liked one the comments on the post, but this angered many fans on social media, especially, Wizkid followers as they dragged him for his act.

See some of the reactions below;

 