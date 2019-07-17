Fans of Pop singer, Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid are currently bashing his counterpart, David Adeleke also known as Davido for liking a comment that berated Wizkid on a post made by Wizkid’s babymama, Jada Pollock.

Jada who his Wizkid international manager and the mother of his third child accused him of domestic violence, often leaving her with bruises.

Pollock made the allegations a day after fans celebrated Wizkid’s 29th birthday, announcing their split.

In a now-deleted post, she alleged that the singer hit her multiple times during their relationship.

She wrote on Instagram @_jada.p, “From today, Ayo and I will no longer work together. I have been in an abusive relationship with him for years. Covering up for him time and time again and I am tired.

However, Davido rushed to Jada’s page and liked one the comments on the post, but this angered many fans on social media, especially, Wizkid followers as they dragged him for his act.

See some of the reactions below;

It’s him. That’s f*cking stupid. I am not even a Wizkid fan but you should never rejoice when your brothers have issues. It’s low men, that’s messed up pic.twitter.com/tRS0T6zZqs — ibboloto (@ibboloto) July 17, 2019

So Davido went to Jada p page to check comment,nigga is always childish — Sulaimon (@yungkhalifa0001) July 17, 2019

This is the proof you asked for, Davido is a bitch pic.twitter.com/Nnvqytmzl3 — Tessy Hyzeek (@TessyHyzeek) July 17, 2019

Davido only pretends to love wizkid. He doesn't. Same day shola issue came up he remembered to start flossing his daughter. See him mocking jada. This is not a pro wiz tweet.. If it becomes clear he did dt shit nigga ll carry his cross but davido is an hypocrite. @wizkidayo pic.twitter.com/q1IwxVWywT — Eagle Vision (@Fiyin_J) July 17, 2019

Wizkid is beating JADA, but what you are concerned about is that davido like a comment.

Are your brain cells not dead? — abundance🎖 (@adgidziA) July 17, 2019

Their Wizkid is a woman beater! Which one is “you people Wizkid” Cos my Davido is caring being and not a woman beater! please mind yourself https://t.co/ox6M27coDs — Oluwatidamilare🙋🏻‍♂️ (@damilareoficial) July 17, 2019

Wizkid beat someone up… You people are bashing Davido Tacha abused a fellow housemate… You people are mentioning Cee C This Naija Twitter needs cleansing. So many pained I sì visuals on this street. #BBNaija — Yemiojo Samuel (@yemmmyojo) July 17, 2019

