Following a request sent by the body of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to help it check activities of “unpatriotic Nigerians who sell their certificates to unqualified graduates to be able to undergo the youth service”, the acting chairman of the anti-corruption body, Mr Ibrahim Magu, has vowed to fish out the unqualified ones currently serving under the scheme.

Magu made this assurance in Abuja when he received the NYSC Director-General, Brig-Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, in his office.

The NYSC also quoted Magu in a statement on Tuesday as saying EFCC would support the NYSC in its move to combat fraudulent mobilisation of unqualified graduates for national service.

“We condemn the activities of unpatriotic elements who bring shame to the nation by their insatiable desire to make money at all costs, including the sale of certificates to unqualified graduates”, the statement read.

The NYSC DG also appealed to the EFCC for support “in closely monitoring the activities of unscrupulous higher institutions which present unqualified graduates for mobilisation for national service”.

“It is very unfortunate that some institutions of higher learning, particularly in Cotonou, Benin Republic, present to us people who didn’t go to the four walls of the university as graduates for mobilisation.

“Currently, we are investigating some of such so-called graduates, many of whom cannot write or spell any word in English”, the DG said.

