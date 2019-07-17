The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday handed over a property located at Plot 1386, Uda Crescent, off Aminu Kano Crescent, near Glo Mobile Network, Wuse 2 Abuja, to the Voice of Nigeria, VON.

The edifice was one of the properties seized from and finally forfeited to the federal government by the late Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshall, Alex Badeh.

According to the Acting Chairman of the Commission, Ibrahim Magu who was represented at the occasion by the Secretary to the Commission, Barrister Ola Olukoyede, the hand over was a testament that the fight against corruption was real.

“If we are able to fight corruption in Nigeria concertedly, we would have fought 70% of Nigeria’s problem”, Magu said.

Chairman of the Board of VON, Ibrahim Buba and DG, VON, Osita Okechukwu led other management staff of VON at the handover ceremony.

