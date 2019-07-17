Implementation of Demographic Dividend (DD) by various levels of government in the country has been described as the only roadmap to making Nigeria’s population an asset.

Mr Osaretin Adonri, the Assistant Country Representative, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), said this in Abuja on Wednesday.

Adonri explained that implementation of DD would galvanise the economy by engaging the working population actively.

“The roadmap to reaping Demographic Dividend in Nigeria was adopted in Nigeria in July 2017.

“Governments at various levels should not only adopt it but implement it to the advantage of the country’s economy,” he said.

The UNFPA official said that it was time to make Nigeria’s population at different tiers of government asset than liability by implementing the DD.

Adonri, who restated call for the aggressive embrace of DD, said that the benefits were capable of catapulting the country’s economy to global limelight.

According to him, countries like China are today reaping DD which has made them as one of the biggest economies in the World.

DD, as defined by the UNPFA, means “the economic growth potential that can result from shifts in a population’s age structure, mainly when the share of the working-age population is larger than the non-working-age share of the population’’.

