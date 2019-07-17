President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday felicitated with Prof. Olatunji Dare, a communication scholar, The Nation newspaper columnist and former Chair of The Guardian Editorial Board, on his 75th birthday today.

In a congratulatory message by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja, President Buhari wished Dare good health, strength and wisdom to keep thriving.

The president also joined family members, friends and professional colleagues of the cerebral writer and author, whose commitment to the vibrancy of journalism in Nigeria, and beyond, and his dedication to the development of the country had remained “exemplary, and highly commendable’’.

President Buhari extolled Prof. Dare for his “witty, satirical and insightful write-ups on topical issues in the country, which hold those in authority to account and clearly point the way for more inclusive and responsive governance’’.

He believed that, as an academic and journalist, with a strong pedigree in promoting development, Dare’s patriotism and call for urgency in handling challenges in Nigeria would always be remembered and appreciated by posterity.

The President prayed for longer life for the erudite scholar.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

