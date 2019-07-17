Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila’s choice of former Speaker of Anambra State House of Assembly, Anayo Nnebe as Special Assistant on political matters is raking dust in the Southeast region.

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Anambra State, the Conference of Southeast APC Publicity Secretaries and the Southeast APC Young Progressives Forum, have all condemned the action, calling for Nnebe’s withdrawal.

Gbajabiamila on Tuesday announced the former member representing Awka North and South federal constituency in Anambra State, Anayo Nnebe as one of his aides from Southeast.

But in their separate reactions on Wednesday, the party and other bodies described it as a big slap.

According to them, Nnebe of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA, fought APC and called their members all sorts of names during the elections.

Others who signed the statement from the Southeast forum of publicity secretaries of APC are Kate Offor (Enugu ), Nwoba Chika Nwoba (Ebonyi) and Benedict Godwin (Abia).

Mr Pascal Otimkpu, spoke on behalf of Southeast APC Young Progressives Forum, Secretary of APC in Anambra State, Hon Chukwuma Agufugo spoke for his party, while Arc Madukaife Okelo, Coordinator, spoke for Conference of Southeast Publicity secretaries.

For Pascal and his APC Young Progressive forum, it was not about appointment but agenda.

“You can not drive an agenda with people who do not believe in it, Nnebe and his cohorts had and will never believe in our party agenda,” he argued.

The APC, through its State Secretary, Chukwuma Agufugo, said the party had competent, well qualified and mature persons in the party to function in any position, adding that the choice of APGA member was wrong and should be withdrawn.

The party’s decision was taken in Awka after an emergency meeting by the State Working Committee SWC .

The APC said: “We reject the appointment of Hon. Anayo Nnebe as Special Assistant ( South East) to the Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila”

” Nnebe is a die hard opposition to APC in Anambra State, the South East Zone and Nigeria in general. He is instrumental to APC seat to Awka Federal Constituency eluding our party, even though he lost also.

“Political positions in the ruling party should not serve to rehabilitate oppositions who cause damage to our party’s fortunes”

*Read more in The Nation

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

