The Super Eagles of Nigeria have won the bronze medal of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, after beating Tunisia 1-0 at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo, Egypt.

This was the eighth bronze medal for Nigeria in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Odion Ighalo got the goal in the third minute, making him the current highest goal scorer of the competition with five goals.

But he was substituted before the end of the first half after he was injured.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp