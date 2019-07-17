By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood Actor and model, Gideon Okeke has joined the list of celebrities who have welcomed babies in 2019, as he welcomed his first child with wife, Chidera.

The Tinsel actor announced the good news on his Instagram page on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, with a cute photo of his wife before the arrival of the baby.

According to him, a star has been born into his household.

“My Shakara just start. EZRA is Here. Ekun l’ekun bi meeeehn…Now may the “Wise Men” proceed. A STAR IS BORN!” he captioned the photo.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

